Nebraska Legislature updates Motorcycle Helmet Law
Graham Pauley has had better at-bats.
Retro gaming console emulator apps are now welcome on the Apple App Store and can even offer downloadable games.
The state dropped criminal penalties for possession of all illegal drugs, but a spike in overdose deaths inspired lawmakers to abandon the policy.
Judge Juan Merchan blocks an attempt by former President Donald Trump to force NBCUniversal to hand over information about the release of its recent documentary about adult film star Stormy Daniels.
One of the first things I noticed upon setting off in our long-term 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV is its abnormally heavy steering weight. For a Mazda, it’s simply what I’ve come to expect. How Mazda tunes its steering is different from most manufacturers these days, as it still believes in the one-size-fits-all mantra when it comes to steering effort.
Here's the latest in the alleged sex trafficking investigation involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Homeowners insurance protects your home, possessions, and family when the house is damaged. Find out how to make smart decisions about your coverage.
Changing banks is sometimes necessary to take advantage of better interest rates and lower fees. Follow these steps for switching banks painlessly.
Five months ago, Rooms, a 3D design platform made by ex-Google employees, launched its beta version on the App Store. Rooms is an interior decorating app that falls under the cozy game category. The user growth is a notable accomplishment for a scrappy three-person team that released its web platform less than a year ago.
The average taxpayer's refund jumped to $3,081, a 6% increase over the same week last year, according to the latest IRS filing data.
Clay modeling is still the main way to develop shapes in the automotive and motorcycle industries. A lot of people think that computers or AI have taken over, but it couldn’t be further from the truth.
The next Ubisoft Forward showcase is set for June 10. We'll likely learn more about the future of Assassin's Creed and probably get another look at Star Wars Outlaws.
The biggest news stories this morning: Tesla sees EV deliveries drop year-over-year for the first time since 2020 England’s NHS will provide artificial pancreas to thousands of diabetes patients, X names its third head of safety in less than two years.
Checks can clear as soon as the same business day or up to a week later. Learn more about the factors that impact check-clearing times.
A 1984 Honda Accord LX sedan, the second generation of Accord, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
These four vehicles are our Editors' Picks for March 2024.
A warrant for Sutton's arrest was issued more than three weeks ago.
A report from The Markup that was co-published with the local nonprofit newsrooms Documented and The City revealed numerous instances in which NYC's business chatbot responded with incorrect information about city policies.
No Man’s Sky is still getting major updates. Developer Hello Games’ “Orbital” update, due Wednesday, adds procedurally generated space stations, a ship editor and a Guild system to the nearly eight-year-old space sim.
Google just announced that it's expanding the Circle to Search feature to include translating from one language to another. The search giant also revealed an AI-centric update to Maps.