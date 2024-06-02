Nebraska food bank announces $37M building and relocation plan to help meet ‘unforeseen’ demand

A rendering unveiled Sunday shows the future Food Bank for the Heartland headquarters at 84th and L Streets in Omaha. Work on clearing the site and construction is to begin this summer, with a move expected in 2026. (Courtesy of HDR and Project Advocates)

OMAHA — Rising demand for food assistance across the 93 counties it serves has pushed the Food Bank for the Heartland to extraordinary measures, including leasing refrigerated trailers to store food in the parking lot.

A ceremonial groundbreaking Sunday for a $37 million new headquarters project. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

Volunteers and semitrailer truck drivers that visit the Omaha-based nonprofit often jam the road leading into its current headquarters.

Meanwhile, increased food costs and an end to many pandemic-era government assistance programs have created “disruption” that officials said they’ve not seen in the food bank’s 42-year history.

To help meet growing needs, the food bank on Sunday publicly announced a $37 million plan to build a new office and warehouse complex at a larger, 12-acre campus at the northeast corner of 84th and L Streets in Omaha.

Aerial view of the future Food Bank for the Heartland facility on the northeast corner of 84th and L Streets in Omaha. (Courtesy of HDR and Project Advocates)

40% larger

Representatives were joined by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert in publicly unveiling renderings and other details of the 105,000-square-foot facility, which is about 40% larger than the current home.

Parking stalls will nearly double in number, for a new total of about 170 spots at the new base that for more than a half-century had been home to a car dealership.

Brian Barks, CEO and president of the Food Bank for the Heartland. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

“Our project is going to transform 84th and L,” said CEO and president Brian Barks. “It’s going to transform the way we do business and the way we are able to serve the community — with an emphasis on healthy foods.”

While planning began in 2020, the nonprofit’s governing board chose to delay the building and relocation announcement until it secured 60% of the $27 million it hopes to raise in philanthropic donations, Barks said. About $10 million is to come internally and from the sale of the existing building at 10525 J St.

The nonprofit continues to seek community contributions for the capital campaign.

Demolition and construction work is to kick off this summer, according to a project timeline, and the projected move-in is in 2026.

Food bank officials say the milestone comes as Nebraskans’ demand for food assistance grows.

(Courtesy of Food Bank for the Heartland)

Paul Maass, CEO of Scoular, said his involvement with the food bank has shown him that a lack of healthy food is widespread.

“For many, hunger is a hidden issue,” he told the dozens of supporters gathered Sunday under a large tent on the future food bank grounds. “But it is happening all around us, every moment of every day. I learned this is not an urban, rural or suburban problem. Hunger is a problem everywhere.”

26.7 million pounds of food last year

With a reach of 78,000 square miles across 77 Nebraska counties and 16 western Iowa counties, the food bank works with 555 network partners to distribute food items to those in need.

Last year, the network distributed more than 26.7 million pounds of food.

Rendering of future distribution center at the Food Bank for the Heartland campus in Omaha.(Courtesy of HDR and Project Advocates)

According to the organization’s projections, it will serve 600,548 households this fiscal year. That’s up from nearly 572,000 households a year earlier and about 313,000 five years ago.

Looking at demand from an individual standpoint, the food bank foresees serving 1.62 million persons this fiscal year, up from 1.52 million during the year prior and 843,000 in 2019.

Shedding light on demand, Barks said that Nebraskans have faced increased hardship since the government shutdown in December 2018.

Historic floods followed in March 2019, displacing thousands of people, including some who continue to rebuild.

COVID-19 led to an 89% increase in the number of meals distributed by the food bank. People who lost jobs during the pandemic tapped savings and amassed debt.

“Inflation and the lingering effects of pandemic continue to make hunger a daily reality throughout our communities,” the food bank said in its capital campaign statement. “With skyrocketing food prices, too many of our neighbors are forced to make impossible choices among items needed to survive and thrive — such as paying for food, medicine, utilities, or childcare.”

Pandemic highlight

The new Food Bank for the Heartland will include a volunteer center. Rendering shown here. (Courtesy of HDR and Project Advocates)

The agency noted a highlight of its response to the pandemic. During that time, the food bank developed a small USDA-certified “Clean Room,” which accepts and processes bulk donations of nutrient-rich proteins.

Representatives said that the program has been successful, but building it took space away from the Volunteer Center.

The new facility is to include a larger Clean Room to process proteins.

Among other features:

Increased storage capacity for cold and frozen food items; separate areas for loading and unloading operations.

Increased space for volunteer groups and for staff collaboration.

Easy access to main roads and the Interstate system.

Records show the sprawling corner property sold to the Food Bank for $7.1 million.

Property upon which Food Bank for the Heartland will build was a car dealership for a half-century. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

H&H Chevrolet, which reportedly had been at the site since 1968, moved last year to a larger area at the Steel Ridge development in Sarpy County.

Barks said the food bank visited multiple sites and considered other options, including renovation. He said clearing the 84th and L Streets site and building anew was more economical.

He said if people knew how the staff has managed to increase output in the current facility, they’d be even more impressed. He called the level of demand “unforeseen.”

“It has been an arduous journey,” Barks said. “To get to this point is everything from a relief to joy to thrill all wrapped into one.”

(Courtesy of Food Bank for the Heartland)

