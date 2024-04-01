Nebraska Department of Agriculture issues restrictions on importing of dairy cattle due to bird flu
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture issues restrictions on the importation of dairy cattle because of bird flu.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture issues restrictions on the importation of dairy cattle because of bird flu.
A warrant for Sutton's arrest was issued more than three weeks ago.
Gear for a greener landscape starts at just $7.
Not sure if you should be using mouthwash every day? Doctors weigh in on the product's oral health benefits.
Ford issued a recall that applies to about 2,000 units of the Transit Trail. The vans included in the campaign are fitted with front tires that can rub.
This week, it’s all about cars and Lucy Liu in VR.
The stories you need to start your day: The White House’s artificial intelligence safeguards, MLB Opening Day and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The U.S. government said it is extending its reward for information on key leadership of the ALPHV/BlackCat cybercrime gang to its affiliate members, one of which last month took credit for a massive ransomware attack on a U.S. health tech giant. In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. Department of State said it is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information that identifies or locates any person associated with ALPHV/BlackCat, including "their affiliates, activities, or links to a foreign government." The Russia-based ALPHV/BlackCat is a ransomware-as-a-service operation, which recruits affiliates — effectively contractors who earn a commission for launching ransomware attacks — and takes a cut of whatever ransom demand the victim pays.
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 1596 into law, joining California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts and Minnesota in a growing list of states embracing a right to repair for citizens. The bill’s coauthors Janeen Sollman and Representative Courtney Neron took inspiration from California’s Senate Bill 244, which passed toward the tail end of 2023. Apple, in particular, has taken issue with its aggressive approach to outlawing parts pairing, a practice that requires the use of proprietary components in the repair process.
Workers at Sega of America, a division of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., have officially ratified their union contract. This makes it one of the first major North American video-game companies to take this step.
Apple refuted the DOJ's claims in its lawsuit via statements shared with Apple Insider.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal which boring, old veterans still have the juice for the season ahead.
Despite record television ratings, the powers that be are still talking about expanding the NCAA tournament.
If you're in North America, a Tesla staff member will show you how the automaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology works before you can take your car home, according to Bloomberg.
Global Screening Services (GSS), a London-based regulatory compliance platform that helps financial institutions meet their global sanctions obligations, has raised $47 million in a round of funding. The raise comes amid a spike in economic sanctions, with the U.S. issuing trade restrictions and asset blocking against states including Russia, China, Iran and more. GSS co-founder and CEO Tom Scampion was previously head of financial crime for Deloitte's EMEA arm, leaving in 2020 to become general partner at consulting firm AlixPartner -- where GSS was initially incubated before being spun out as a standalone entity in 2021.
The league is reportedly looking at two games where the under on several Jontay Porter prop bets hit when he was ruled out after just a few minutes.
Boeing announced Monday that its CEO, Dave Calhoun, would step down at the end of the year.
On home turf, Apple has enjoyed many years of relatively light regulatory scrutiny compared to Big Tech peers. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) opened a monopoly case against Google back in October 2020, for instance. It followed with a second antitrust case at the start of last year, targeting Google's adtech.
After Chevy dropped Blazer EV's price upon relaunch, the carmaker is sending refunds to buyers who paid the early, higher prices.
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is concerned that the merger Three and Vodafone announced last year could lead to "substantial lessening of competition" and might conduct an in-depth investigation into the deal.
A strain of the flu virus has died out, and experts say COVID played a role. As a result, next year's flu shot will protect against three strains, instead of four.