Hurricane Irma devastated the Florida Keys, overturning boats and toppling hundreds of homes. On Saturday, some residents were allowed to return home to see the damage.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View