Nearly two years after a sinkhole destroyed his house, Baltimore homeowner gets compensation from city

Baltimore will pay $250,000 to a homeowner whose North Avenue home was destroyed by a sinkhole in July 2022.

The payment settles a claim brought by the homeowner, Quentin Bell, after the city initially denied him and other neighbors compensation for the loss of their homes.

The city’s Board of Estimates gave final approval to the settlement Wednesday. Bell will transfer ownership of the land to Baltimore City as part of the deal.

Bell filed suit alongside two other homeowners whose properties had to be demolished because of the sinkhole. The outcome of those claims was not clear Wednesday. But one of those owners, Sergio Toledo, told The Baltimore Sun on Wednesday that the settlement for his claim still was being finalized.

After a heavy summer rainstorm in 2022, a century-old underground storm drain collapsed along East North Avenue, on the north side of Green Mount Cemetery, causing the sinkhole beneath Bell’s home.

Bell, then a longshoreman working at the Port of Baltimore, told The Baltimore Sun that he lost most of his possessions, because his home was condemned as soon as the extent of the sinkhole was discovered, and he was not permitted to go back inside and get his belongings before it was demolished.

His insurance company wouldn’t cover the damages, so Bell had to turn to the city’s law department for compensation.

But in a letter to Bell’s attorney, city officials denied his claim, arguing that they had no prior warning of the sinkhole.

“The law in Maryland has long established that before a local government is required to pay a citizen for a loss, the claimant must first show that the City had notice of the defect which caused the loss and a reasonable opportunity to correct the defect,” wrote Patrick Hancock, chief of the Baltimore law department’s Central Bureau of Investigation.

After negotiations, the city’s law department “ultimately felt that, given the circumstances there would have been risks in going forward” with litigation, said Stephen Salsbury, deputy solicitor in the law department, during Wednesday’s Board of Estimates meeting.

“It’s also important to note that with this settlement of $250,000, the city actually does receive title to the property, so it’s not like we’re just paying this money and receiving nothing else,” Salsbury told the board.