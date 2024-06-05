Nearly two dozen incumbent state lawmakers face challengers in New Mexico primary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A big group of incumbent state senators and house representatives are facing challengers, battling for seats inside the New Mexico State Legislature. Nearly two dozen current lawmakers across both Democratic and Republican Parties are facing competition Tuesday.

One of them is long-time lawmaker and Democrat Senator Antonio ‘Moe’ Maestas. “Most primary incumbents facing a challenge in decades, and I think it’s just indicative of a fight for the heart and soul of the party. What does the party stand for?” Maestas said.

Maestas is maintaining a lead against his challenger Julie Radoslovich. The Democratic Party has the most intra-part competition, including 17 incumbents across the House and Senate.

Republicans have just five incumbents in both chambers of the legislature fighting to keep their seats; that includes Minority Leader Representative Rod Montoya who says he’s surprised to see this many contended seats.

“I think this year is very unique. We’ve not seen this on the Republican side before. This is very common among the Democrats,” Montoya said, “The Republican Party probably stays as conservative if it doesn’t get maybe a little bit more conservative in the southeast corner of the state.”

Montoya so far maintains a lead against his challenger Keith Neill. Lawmakers say they believe the top issues on voters’ minds this primary include healthcare and crime with the governor calling a July special session on crime.

So far, of the 22 contests where incumbents are facing challengers, seven sitting lawmakers are behind in the polls.

