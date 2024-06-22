Nearly three dozen Tesla Cybertrucks vandalized in Fort Lauderdale lot, police say

Someone vandalized nearly three dozen of Elon Musks’s new Tesla Cybertrucks that were parked in a lot in Fort Lauderdale some time between Thursday night and Friday morning, when they were found with spray-painted writing on them, police said.

Someone found 34 vandalized trucks in the lot, located in the 1900 block of Northeast 9th Place, shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson Det. Ali Adamson said in an email. The man who found them told officers the trucks were in “good condition” Thursday when he left.

A video posted on the popular Only in Dade Instagram account, which posts viral videos recorded throughout the South Florida area, showed several trucks with an expletive and “Elon” written on the front of them in what appeared to be black spray paint. The person who recorded the video said Tesla leased the previously empty lot where the trucks were parked and started bringing the trucks there earlier in the week, the video showed.

Tesla’s website advertises the electric trucks as “no paint, no chips,” with an “ultra-hard stainless-steel” exterior. Their prices range from over $60,000 to nearly $100,000, the website says.

Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating.