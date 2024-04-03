Nearly half of US needs 6-figure income to afford median-priced home
The report from Bank Rate found that in nearly half of US states, buyers will need a six-figure household income just to afford a median-priced home in their state.
The report from Bank Rate found that in nearly half of US states, buyers will need a six-figure household income just to afford a median-priced home in their state.
Down payment assistance helps first-time buyers afford a home. Learn how to get a grant, forgivable loan, or low-interest loan for your down payment.
Sales of previously owned homes rebounded in February to the highest level in a year as buyers come to terms with elevated mortgage rates.
Workers who leave their jobs are seeing big pay increases compared to those who don't, potentially forestalling inflation's path downward.
How's a BOGO bargain on Samsung TVs sound? Other brands on sale include Apple, iRobot, Rubbermaid and Cuisinart.
Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell doubled down on his belief that inflation was on a "bumpy" path down to 2% and that central bank officials expect to lower rates at "some point" this year.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
Here are six common reasons why your car door won't lock or unlock properly. You may need a car key fob battery replacement. How to diagnose the issue.
How good are they? 'Hanes, Calvin Klein, Victoria's Secret. These beat them all,' says one fan.
A dead car battery is one of those issues that nearly every driver has to face from time to time. Nowadays, it's even easier than ever thanks to portable jump starters like this one from Nexpow. A portable jump starter doesn't require you to flag down a second vehicle to borrow some charge from since it stores electricity in a convenient little box that fits in your trunk.
Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid worries that interest rates will stay higher for longer.
This pruner allows you to tackle branches that would typically require larger manual loppers, all in the compact size of a one-handed tool.
TikTokers are highlighting migraine masks as effective relief for severe headaches.
Double discount alert! 'My puffiness and bags were gone,' says one of 24,000 fans of these revitalizing, collagen-infused patches.
Microsoft and Quantinuum say they've developed the most error-free quantum computing system yet.
One way to track auto sales is by counting the number of 2024 Mazda Miatas sold. We didn't say it was good way.
This 8-pound, cordless dust destroyer cleans for up to 40 minutes per charge and can transform into a hand vac.
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
A Dyson-rivaling hair dryer for just $29, a rare markdown on classic Levis and an Emeril-approved air fryer for $100-plus off await.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kathi Vidal is an American intellectual property lawyer and former engineer who serves as Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Vidal began her career as an engineer for General Electric and Lockheed Martin, working in the areas of AI, software engineering and circuitry.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.