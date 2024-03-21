Nearly finished 'spec' house fetches $12M on one of Palm Beach's oldest neighborhoods

Developed on speculation, a Palm Beach house nearing completion in the ocean block of Seaspray Avenue has just sold privately for a recorded $12 million.

H. James A. Atwood bought the Midtown house at 164 Seaspray Avenue as trustee of a revocable trust in his name, according to the deed recorded March 20. His mailing address, the deed shows, is a Massachusetts home in Boxborough, a suburb of Boston.

A man by that name is a senior managing director and wealth manager with JPMorgan Chase in Boston and has a vacation condominium in Gulf Stream south of Palm Beach, online and public records show; he was formerly with First Republic Bank, which failed last year and was sold JPMorgan Chase.

The house that just sold on Seaspray Avenue was developed by businessman and entrepreneur Hayati Banastey, who owns a condominium across town with his wife, Idil, in the Palm Beach Towers complex on Cocoanut Row.

A rendering shows a late version of a house designed for a lot at 164 Seaspray Ave. in Palm Beach. Now finishing up construction, the house was developed on speculation by Palm Beach resident Hayati Banastey and just sold privately for a recorded $12 million.

Banastey founded and is CEO and creative director of online retailer JCHS New York, which designs and manufactures casual apparel and outerwear for men and women. The company’s business address is in downtown West Palm Beach.

Banastey sold the house on Seaspray Avenue through a Florida limited liability company named Project Palm Beach, the deed shows. He bought the property for $4 million in August 2021, according to courthouse records.

The two-story house has 2,979 square feet of living space, inside and out, property records show. The lot — measuring a little more than a tenth of an acre — is the third one east of South County Road.

In the final stages of construction at 164 Seaspray Ave. in Palm Beach, a four-bedroom house developed on speculation by Palm Beach resident Hayati Banastey has just sold privately for a recorded $12 million.

The shingle-style house stands on one of Palm Beach’s famous “Sea” streets, which are among the oldest platted roads in town. Like its neighbors Seaview and Seabreeze avenues, Seaspray Avenue is home to many older homes and landmarked houses. The neighborhood is about a block north of Royal Palm Way.

Broker Simon Isaacs of Simon Issacs Real Estate acted on Banastey’s behalf in the sale. Agents Ann Summers and Colt Robinson of Brown Harris Stevens represented Atwood.

The agents declined to comment about the transaction.

The house was designed by to complement older homes in the neighborhood, Palm Beach architect Patrick Segraves told the Architectural Commission when the design was under review in 2022.

With flared sides, the house’s exterior walls and roof are completely covered in wood shingles, accented by simple double-hung windows with white frames. Because the lot is so narrow, the most logical design solution was to put the front door on the side of the house, facing east, Segraves told the architecture board.

Although the design underwent repeated revisions during its multi-month review, the architecture board in voted unanimously in May 2022 to approve it with minimal conditions.

“It’s a design we don’t often see, and up by the beach, I think it works well,” former Architectural Commissioner John David Corey said at the time of the house’s approval.

The house replaced a 1920s-era, three-bedroom cottage on the lot. The new home was designed to take advantage of a new zoning-relief program adopted for the “Sea” streets, where many of the lots are extremely narrow. Officials created the program to help protect the residential character of the neighborhood.

Under the program, residences that meet certain conditions can be built within the same “footprint” of the house that previously stood on the site. As a result, their owners must no longer seek zoning-code variances related to the house’s setbacks — the distance from the house to the street , for example, or to the sides of the lot. The zoning relief also relaxes the rules about much land a house can occupy on the property.

Sciame Homes is the contractor for the house on Seaspray Avenue, building records show.

In the 2021 off-market sale when Banestey bought the property, Issacs represented him and the seller, Joan F. de Bie, who sold it through a revocable trust in her name.

