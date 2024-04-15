I Nearly Choked On My Coffee After This Fox News Host Suggested Workers Making $20/Hr Earn $100,000 A Year

Recently, Fox News host Jesse Watters received backlash after messing up some very basic math and insulting fast food workers in the process.

Fox News' Jesse Watters: "If you're making $20 an hour to work at a fast-food restaurant ... Is that six figures?" pic.twitter.com/qe59BWA6je — The Recount (@therecount) April 11, 2024

While speaking with Patrick Bet-David on his PBD podcast, Watters and Bet-David discussed California raising its minimum wage to $20 an hour for fast food workers – a decision Watters called "so crazy."

After being asked his opinion, Watters poses: "If you're making $20 an hour to work at a fast-food restaurant, is that six figures?"

He's quickly corrected by Bet-David, who says it's about "40K a year full-time." Which, ya know, is A LOT less than the $100,000 Watters initially thought.

But that flub didn't stop Watters from pressing forward. He says, "OK $40K a year... and then if your husband or wife is also there, you're making $100,000 as a family – both working at McDonald's."

Obviously, 40 + 40 does not equal 100. So Bet-David corrects him again: "80 grand."

Even though Watters tried and failed twice at getting the numbers to fit his apparent $100,000 narrative, he still pressed on. "That's crazy," he said in response to a family of fast-food workers making $80,000 before taxes. "That is crazy because that job really doesn't require much."

It's important to note:

Someone making $40,000 a year in California brings home about $32,000 after taxes, or about $2,666 a month. Meanwhile, according to Zillow, the state's median rent sits at $2,790 a month.

As you can imagine, people were not pleased after watching Watter's take. Some didn't like how he kept adjusting the situation to make the numbers work – even though they never did.

He couldn't make his point with one person working at McDonald's, earning an inadequate $40K a year, so he had to change it to a two income family. — Jim Ague 😎 (@jaceague) April 11, 2024

Others couldn't fathom how out of touch someone has to be to think $20 an hour will earn someone six figures.

It's impossible to understand, or think clearly about, the US economy if you think someone making $20 an hour is earning six figures, as Jesse Watters did. https://t.co/MDH8koZx1w — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) April 13, 2024

And even more pointed out that the truth – that fast food workers provide a daily service that we all have likely used at some point and benefitted from...

It's not 6 figures, it's about $40k. The thing is, that McDonalds worker provides a service, and is beneficial to society. Jesse Watters makes an estimated $5 million each year, and has no discernible traits that help anyone besides himself. https://t.co/EdQtXMG8En — Tony (@TileTony) April 13, 2024

...while Watters – who is rumored to make around $5 million a year – spent this day speaking incorrect math to a camera.

Proving yet again why you shouldn't take financial advice from Fox. Here is Jesse Watters saying 20/hr (~40K before taxes) is "6 figures" and is too much to work in fast food while he sits there getting basic math wrong and makes 5 million/yr. #ncpol #makeitmakesense https://t.co/li1JtPPdn2 — Erik Davis - NC (was Legacy 𝓋𝑒𝓇𝒾𝒻𝒾𝑒𝒹) (@ErikDavisforNC1) April 15, 2024

