Nearly 88,000 still without power in West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A Storm Response Update was given by Appalachian Power in regard to outages caused by severe weather on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in West Virginia.

As of around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, approximately 88,000 customers remain without power across the state, according to Appalachian Power.

At least 1,500 locations are estimated to need repairs, however the number could go up as the damage is examined.

Resources that will be needed for repairs will be decided by damage assessors as they examine the damage caused by the weather. As a result of the storm, more than 40 circuits, as well as distribution and transmission stations were damaged. Not only will drones be used to see damage done to distribution and transmission structures, but helicopters will be used depending on the weather.

More than 2,200 storm response workers are working on restorations, with more than 1,300 line workers coming from states such as Delaware, Mississippi, Indiana, Michigan, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and Missouri.

Broken and damaged poles, transformers, other equipment, wires on the ground, and downed trees are being discovered by crews involved in restoration efforts.

Restoration for around 90 percent of customers in Raleigh, Logan, Mingo, and Boone counties is estimated to be about 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, and the restoration time for approximately 90 percent of customers in Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Kanawha, Wayne, Cabell Lincoln, Clay, Mason, Roane, Jackson, and Putnam counties is around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Most customers who do not have service may have their power restored before the estimated times, although restoration could take longer in areas that need extensive repairs.

Crews will start working on restoring locations with the worst damage and getting power back on for critical facilities such as hospitals.

