Nearly 80 more Nebraska National Guard members deploying to assist with storm recovery

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly (right), along with both Federal Emergency Management Agency and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency officials, flew on a Nebraska Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, May 1, 2024, to conduct damage surveillance and assessment over areas affected by April 24, 2024 storms and tornadoes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

LINCOLN — The Nebraska National Guard is stepping up to fulfill more requests Thursday to assist Douglas County in the wake of last week’s tornado outbreak — up to about additional 80 Guard members.

At the request of Douglas County officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Guard announced Thursday that Guard soldiers and airmen are preparing to deploy across Douglas County neighborhoods impacted by last Friday’s severe weather. They will work in shifts managing traffic and conducting roving patrols to maintain safety and well-being.

Nebraska Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, left, with Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, adjutant general and director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, prior to flying over affecting neighborhoods impacted by April 24, 2024, storms and tornadoes. May 1, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

Most of the Guard members are set to receive initial briefs and instruction Thursday, one day after Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly and officials from FEMA and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency flew over damaged areas in one of the Guard’s UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters.

“The Nebraska National Guard remains always ready with a robust team of professionals who are fully trained and equipped to accomplish all missions — including supporting local, state, and national partners whenever requested to aid our fellow citizens in need,” Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska adjutant general and NEMA director, said in a statement.

Gov. Jim Pillen, who described the affected areas as a “war zone,” deployed about two dozen Guard members to Elkhorn on Tuesday to assist with security at the request of Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.

The governor also signed an emergency proclamation Sunday that will allow communities in Lancaster, Douglas and Washington Counties to access emergency state recovery funds.

