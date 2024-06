Nearly 70 people rescued from rip currents along North Carolina beaches

There is a high risk of rip currents this weekend along the North Carolina coast, ABC affiliate WTVD reported.

Crews rescued about 70 people from rip currents this week, including at Kure Beach and Carolina Beach.

