Nearly 600 We Energies customers in St. Francis without power

Crews with WE Energies perform maintenance work on electric lines off of North Port Washington Road south of West Henry Clay Street in Glendale, on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Nearly 600 We Energies customers in the St. Francis area were without power Sunday.

The company's power outage map showed 579 customers affected as of 1 p.m. The outage began shortly after 10 a.m.

The map listed "equipment damaged by lightning" as the cause of the outage.

We Energies estimes power will be restored around 4 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Power outage affects nearly 600 We Energies customers in St. Francis