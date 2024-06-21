Nearly 600,000 portable chargers sold at Costco recalled for overheating, fire concerns

Over 550,000 portable chargers sold at Costco have been recalled over burn and fire concerns, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

Three models of the myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000mAh portable charger were included in the recall with various date codes. The recall was initiated after observations that the charger would overheat during charging.

The commission said that there have been 120 reports involving the portable chargers overheating, with two incidents resulting in home fires that caused about $165,000 in reported property damage.

"Costco received 115 returns of the portable chargers mentioning melting, expanding, smoking, fire, burning, exploding, or sparking," the commission said.

No burn injuries have been reported.

Handout photo of recalled myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000mAh portable charger.

What to do if you have the myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000mAh portable charger

Customers are advised to stop using the chargers and contact myCharge to obtain a replacement at the company's recall page.

The commission warns consumers: "Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash," and ""Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores."

"These potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries," the commission said, adding that the batteries "should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries."

Recalled Costco charger models

The chargers were sold at Costco from January 2022 through November 2023 and include the following models:

Models with date codes ending in 21

Models with date codes ending with 22

Four models with date codes ending in 23 0123 0923 1523 1723



USA TODAY reached out to Costco for comment and did not receive a response.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 567,000 portable chargers sold at Costco recalled for fire concerns