Nearly 60 citations in one day issued to drivers on their phones in Woodland

(FOX40.COM) — In honor of April being Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Woodland Police Department hosted an operation that led to nearly 60 citations issued for what officers called hazardous moving violations and distracted driving.

“In today’s fast-paced life, it is common to lose focus while driving,” Woodland Police Chief Derrek Kaff said. “Distracted Driving Awareness Month is a crucial reminder that even a moment of inattention or a quick glance at the phone can lead to serious consequences.

On April 5, 57 citations were issued between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to WPD.

“Let’s get off our apps and keep our eyes on the road, WPD said. “Before starting the car, silence your phone or put it in the glove box, trunk or back seat. Anywhere you can’t reach.”

WPD reported that in 2023 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, more than 74% of drivers surveyed said that distracted driving because of texting was their biggest safety concern. In 2021, there were at least 140 people killed in distracted driving traffic crashes in California.

“If you have an important phone call, text or email, or are in a situation with other distractions, such as looking up directions, pull over to a safe parking spot to complete the task without putting yourself and others at risk.” WPD said. “Other distractions can be eating, grooming, reaching for something that fell on the floor, putting on or taking off clothing, talking with passengers, or children in the back seat.”

Under current California law, drivers are not permitted to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle, even when stopped at a red light. This includes talking, texting or using an app. Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine, and violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.

Woodland Police said they will be actively looking for drivers throughout the month who are in violation of the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

