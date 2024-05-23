Nearly 60 cats removed from Okemos home Thursday; Ingham County shelter seeks donations

OKEMOS — Ingham County Animal Control was seeking donations of food and cat litter after the cat population at the county shelter grew by nearly five dozen on Thursday.

Animal control officers removed 58 cats from a home in the 4300 block of Aztec Way after another county agency had gone there for a welfare check, officials said in a news release.

Some of the felines have illnesses or injuries, and all were getting medical evaluations, officials said.

MORE: Memorial Day weekend forecast: Great weather Saturday, but mixed forecast Sunday, Monday

The cats' owner surrendered them to the county and was cooperating with animal control. Officials said they would submit a report to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

"This is a good reminder to look out for your neighbors and if you suspect there might be a problem or that someone in your community needs help, please reach out for assistance," officials said in the release. "Situations like these could be addressed before the circumstances become so dire."

Donations of non-clumping cat litter and wet cat food can be dropped off at the shelter at 600 Buhl Street in Mason or sent by mail, animal control said. Anyone who wants to foster animals can find more information on the website.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on X @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Nearly 60 cats removed from Okemos home Thursday