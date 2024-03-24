Nearly 500-pound alligator found in Temple Terrace relocated to new home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The chunky alligator that caused growing concern among Temple Terrace residents, who were worried the gator would escape the fenced-in area through a gaping hole where it lived, has been relocated.

The gator was found at the old Coca-Cola plant and had been living in the area for a “really long time.” Construction crews told WFLA that people had been feeding the reptile — something that’s illegal and dangerous.

After the gator’s presence was brought to attention, Croc Encounters in Tampa relocated the reptile to its facility. Croc Encounters told WFLA that the alligator is 9 feet long and is estimated to weigh nearly 500 pounds.

Before the alligator’s relocation, photos showed the massive reptile sprawled out in a pile of mulch with various trash and debris littered around the animal.

Croc Encounters in Tampa rescues dozens of alligators and provides tours and educational programs where guests can get up close and feed gators. For more information, visit here.

It’s unclear what led the gator to make this location its home.

In the state of Florida, it's illegal to kill or harass an alligator without a permit. FWC also advises citizens not to bother or feed the animals.

Anyone with concerns about an alligator should call the agency’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

Here are some tips the FWC said people should know when dealing with alligators in Florida:

Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food, which can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and others who could encounter the alligator in the future.

