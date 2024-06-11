Nearly 500 service members to graduate from Sergeants Major Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 490 service members from all over the world will graduate from the Sergeants Major Academy at Fort Bliss this week.

The graduation ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at the Don Haskins Center at UTEP.

Class 74 of the academy represents non-commissioned officers from the U.S. Army, Army Reserve, Army National Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard and international students representing 59 military partner nations.

“These men and women have met all requirements to graduate the rigorous 10-month academic course and will move on to serve at military installations around the world,” a news release said.

The featured speaker at the graduation ceremony will be Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general for Training and Doctrine Command at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

