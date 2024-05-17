Nearly 50 vehicles towed, 40 arrests made in Northern California sideshow

(FOX40.COM) — About three months after a Northern California sheriff’s office towed over 80 cars and detained over 150 people during a sideshow, another sideshow has led to more towed cars and arrests.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers arrested 39 people and towed 44 vehicles during a “sideshow mission” the agency operated in the city during Cinco De Mayo weekend.

What is a sideshow and why is California law enforcement cracking down on them?

Stockton police added that it made nine weapons-related arrests, handed out 236 citations, and made over 400 (403) traffic stops during the sideshow.

Sideshows, which occur when people meet up, typically in vacant parking lots or open roadways, have become a point of contention in California as law enforcement agencies throughout the state have said they can lead to property damage, injuries, and even deaths.

In early February, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office broke up a large sideshow on Country Club Boulevard and Pershing Avenue that led to road closures and a myriad of vehicles being impounded.

To send a message to those participating in the sideshow, deputies with the sheriff’s office said they would not be returning impounded vehicles “anytime soon” to those who were believed to be involved with the event.

‘Stop calling’: Sheriff says no one is getting their vehicles back soon after massive sideshow bust

“Those vehicles will be held until their court cases have been settled with the district attorney’s office. They won’t be released any time soon unless the DA has settled your case,” deputies said. “No need to keep calling. Your vehicles will stay with us. Therefore they can’t be used in any more public nuisance or sideshows.”

Since those vehicles were impounded, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has provided no update on when people who had their vehicles seized could potentially get them back.

