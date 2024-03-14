Nearly 50 Pittsburgh Regional Transit routes to be detoured for Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Nearly 50 Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes will be detoured on Saturday for the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Some detours along the parade route will begin as early as 7 a.m. and continue through 5 p.m. Most detours will begin at 9 a.m. and will end when Pittsburgh police reopen streets around 2 p.m.
Because several bus routes will be unable to reach streets closer to the middle of downtown, riders will be able to disembark buses and transfer to light-rail cars at Station Square or Penn Station, and the bus and rail station along the Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway for free.
A complete list of the detours can be found at www.rideprt.org/stpats2024.
PRT will operate a free rail shuttle between Penn Station and Steel Plaza.
Riders with questions about service can call 412-442-2000.
