Nearly 50 NYC schools open on Sunday as cooling centers amid heat wave

The early-summer heat wave bringing scorching temperatures to much of the country has led New York City officials to open as many as 45 public schools to serve as cooling centers on Sunday.

Heat advisories will remain in effect in the tri-state area through 8 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said in a Saturday morning update.

“Hot and humid conditions will continue throughout the area,” NWS New York said. “This will result in heat indexes reaching around 95 to the mid-100s.”

An air quality health advisory for ozone is also in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday for the city’s metropolitan area, Long Island and the Lower Hudson Valley, New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday.

“New Yorkers, as we brace for high temperatures this weekend let’s prioritize safety by staying hydrated, staying indoors during peak heat, and looking out for one another,” Mayor Adams said Friday when announcing the opening of cooling centers across the city. “This year, we have expanded the number of cooling centers available to the public and I encourage anyone looking for a place to beat the heat to take advantage of them or visit one of our city’s beaches.”

According to Adams, the public schools serving as cooling centers are part of what city officials call “a whole community approach” to the potentially dangerous heat.

While the city hasn’t released a list of the schools that will keep their doors open through Sunday, Adams said New Yorkers can find their nearest location by checking out the Cool Options map on the city’s government site or by calling 311.

David C. Banks, the chancellor of New York City schools, said school safety agents will be on hand to open the schools and to “ensure they are prepared to welcome back students on Monday.”

“As always, our schools stand ready to assist the city in any emergency,” Banks said.

Besides the schools, other options for New Yorkers to cool off on Sunday include “museums, movie theaters, coffee shops, or a neighbor, friend, or family member’s home” with air conditioning.

City officials often recommend New Yorkers with no access to air conditioning to find relief at a branch of the New York Public Library, among other cooling centers. However, due to budget cuts, the last day of Sunday library service at some locations was in late November.

And on Tuesday, air conditioners weren’t working properly in at least four library locations, Gothamist reported. Two on Staten Island were forced to close, while fans were brought in to help patrons at two locations in Manhattan.