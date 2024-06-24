Nearly $5 million allocated for capital budget projects across Ohio Senate District 22

COLUMBUS— State Sen. Mark Romanchuk on Thursday announced nearly $5 million for important capital budget projects across Senate District 22.

This is the second phase of the process following the recent announcement of a $350 million investment by the Senate in Ohio communities from the One-Time Strategic Community Investment Fund.

"The investments made through the capital budget process directly serves our community," Romanchuk, R-Ontario, said in a news release. "Our neighborhoods will benefit from improvements in our parks, school playgrounds, recreational trails and more."

Sen. Mark Romanchuk

Some of the projects funded in Romanchuk’s district:

Medina County

• Integrated Community Solutions Community Center, $350,000• Wadsworth Inclusive Playground at Valley View Elementary, $300,000 • Black River School playground surface and walking track, $250,000 • McDowell-Phillips House Museum Interpretive Center, $250,000 • Village of Seville Inclusive playground fitness equipment and walking trail, $250,000 • Wadsworth emergency radio system, $170,000 • York Township Historical Society Museum and Educational Center, $45,000 • Weymouth Preservation Society HVAC, $25,000

Ashland County

• Davy McClure Outdoor Education Center site improvements, $500,000 • Foundations Community Childcare Inc., $101,129• Ashland County Fair, $200,000

Richland County

• Mansfield Theater Road to 100 renovation, $500,000 • Lexington Depot park and trailhead, $425,000 • Richland Academy of Arts Renovation-Modernization Act project, $350,000 • Shelby Health & Wellness renovation, $350,000 • Wayfinders Ohio Emergency Homeless Shelter, $250,000 • Richland County Shelter renovation, $217,235 • Mansfield Millsboro Road trail project, $200,000• Mansfield Domestic Violence Shelter Child Advocacy Center renovation, $100,000 • Mansfield Art Center accessibility project, $75,000

Statewide allocations in capital budget

• Ohio Trails Partnership $5,000,000

The capital budget also includes $600 million for new construction and facility upgrades at Ohio's public schools and $575 million for local infrastructure projects such as roads and water and sewer projects.

Senate Bill 292 contains the capital budget and hearings will start Tuesday in the Senate Finance Committee.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Nearly $5M allocated in capital budget for OH Senate District 22 plans