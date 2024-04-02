Nearly 40 organizations benefit from Straker Foundation's $1.2M spring grants

ZANESVILLE − The J.W. and M.H. Straker Charitable Foundation has announced spring 2024 grants.

The foundation reported requests of more than five times the allotted funds. Nearly 40 requests were granted for more than $1.2 million. Two other grants are pending further details.

Grants were awarded to:

Tri-Valley's Lexie Littick hits a shot towards the goal in this 2021 file photo. The Straker Foundation recently awarded $50,000 to Tri-Valley Boys and Girls Soccer Boosters for field upgrades.

$43,776 to Allwell Behavioral Health for Bell Street facility security

$10,400 to Amy's Totes of Hope for Supplies for chemo patients

$107,730 to the Animal Shelter Society for generator and repairs in dog kennel area

$21,198.76 to Bethel Mission for kindergarten boot camp

$48,701.07 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville for office renovation and technology upgrade

$15,000 to the Carr Center for the toddler program support

$100,000 to the City Of Zanesville for Gant Stadium playground upgrade

$15,000 to Coburn United Methodist Church for the covered walkway project

$25,500 to the Dresden Community Association for signage and self-guided tour materials

$1,500 to Dresden Elementary Amateur Radio Club for storage units

$21,853 to First United Methodist Church for roof repairs

$8,200 to Forest Mumford American Legion for the Ironspot Veterans Memorial Project

$55,000 to Girls Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland for four HVAC units at Zanesville facility

$1,880 to I AM a Warrior for a permanent sign

$29,435.66 to John Glenn High School Lacrosse and New Concord Youth Lacrosse for uniforms and equipment

$3,800 to Maysville Elementary School for a pollinator garden

$32,005 to Maysville Youth League Baseball and Softball for ball field upgrades

$2,500 to Miles Mission for annual event support

$12,000 to Muskingum County Center for Seniors for furniture upgrades;

$20,000 to the Muskingum County Dependency Court and Junior Hope Court Specialty Dockets for the emergency needs fund

$5,945 to Muskingum History for professional support for application for National Significance status

$20,000 to National Inventors Hall of Fame for Muskingum County summer camps

$32,834.50 to Nelson T. Gant Foundation for renovating a parking lot walkway and front step

$5,000 to Ohio University Zanesville for the student support fund

$40,000 to PAWS of Muskingum County for supporting spay and neuter programs

$3,500 to Philo Junior High School for software and supports for PBIS program

$7,5000 to Roseville Historical Society for digital upgrades

$41,007.12 to the Roseville Volunteer Fire Department for two Lucas devices

$20,000 to the Salvation Army for emergency response funds

$23,513 to Tri-Valley Band Boosters for a drum-line kit

$50,000 to Tri-Valley Boys and Girls Soccer Boosters for field upgrades

$57,000 to Tri-Valley Youth Baseball League for upgrades to fields one and two

$43,000 to the Village of Dresden Swim Center for door replacement, shelter house, backup pump and shelter house two

$50,470 to Zane Grey Intermediate School for a nature trail

$2,000 to Zane Grey Intermediate School for a one day science camp

$115,00 to Zanesville City Schools for a maker space and design lab

$24,5000 to Zanesville City Schools to support drivers' education

$18,816.77 to Zanesville Community Theatre to complete back wall repairs

$26,313 to Zanesville Day Nursery for asbestos abatement

For more information on the foundation, visit strakerfoundation.org.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Nearly 40 organizations benefit from Straker Foundation spring grants