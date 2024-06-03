Nearly 30-year employee with Livingston County Probation Office receives honor

For the second time in her career at the Livingston County Probation Office, Kathy Oestmann was recognized as the 2023 Employee of the Year.

Director Ron Baker announced Oestmann as the year’s top employee during a reception in April.

“Kathy brings a positive attitude, professionalism, dedication, a willingness to tackle any challenge no matter how large, and exceptional work performance to the office every day,” Baker said in a news release. “She is the steadying presence that keeps us on course working towards our goal of safer communities.”

Oestmann, a native of Cornell, graduated from Flanagan High School. She then graduated from Illinois Central College with an associate’s degree in Applied Science. She will celebrate 30 years with the probation department in July.

Oestmann got her start as an office assistant on July 18, 1994. She was promoted to office manager on March 14, 2016. She is one of only two department staff to have received the award twice, having previously been recognized in 2016.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Pontiac area probation office manager named 2023 Employee of the Year