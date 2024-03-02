Nearly 30 cars stuck in Parleys Canyon due to jackknifed semi-truck

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Traffic is blocked in Parleys Canyon due to a jackknifed semi-truck, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP confirms that there is a jackknifed semi-truck on I-80 Eastbound near Milepost 133. Around 20-30 cars are stuck at this time, officials said.

The driver of the semi is reportedly putting chains on the truck to get it moving again. Snowplows are also at the scene, officials said.

There are no reported injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

