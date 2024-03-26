Nearly 30 arrested, over 20 vehicles towed in Sacramento County human trafficking operation

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said it recently conducted a human trafficking operation that led to the arrest of nearly 30 people and over 20 vehicles getting towed.

According to the sheriff’s office, some of the people arrested even tried bargaining with undercover Sacramento County deputies by offering money, drugs, and “even a chicken sandwich.”

Student dies after falling from electrical pole in Northern California

On Friday, Sacramento County deputies began a human trafficking operation targeting sex buyers, the sheriff’s office said.

“During the operation, 27 sex buyers were arrested,” the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. “Of the arrested suspects was an individual on parole with a prior conviction for child molestation as well as a commercial truck driver still in his big rig.”

Victim of Sacramento shooting near SacRT light rail station identified

SCSO added that 22 vehicles were towed in the operation, including the previously mentioned big rig, which deputies say was filled with tapioca pudding.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.