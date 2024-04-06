Nearly 30 aftershocks in region after earthquake in New Jersey. How to protect yourself

Aftershocks continue to affect the region after Friday's 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey, which was felt across the East Coast, including in Delaware.

The initial quake occurred about 4.3 miles north of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey.

Aftershocks happen after an initial earthquake and are typically smaller than the main shock, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The biggest aftershock of the quake so far is a 3.8 magnitude earthquake near Gladstone, New Jersey, which occurred around 6 p.m. Friday. At 6:46 a.m. Saturday, a 2.5 magnitude aftershock occurred, also near Gladstone, according to the USGS.

Oldwick, NJ -- April 5, 2024 -- The epicenter of a 4.8 earthquake was located in Hunterdon County. Here is the retaining wall of a home that was reported to fall following the earthquake.

Following Friday morning's quake, seismic activity has been reported at nearly 30 areas in New Jersey, including Bedminster, Califon and Bridgewater. Most of the earthquakes have remained under a 2.0 magnitude.

The last earthquake to hit Delaware had a magnitude of 4.1. It occurred near Dover in November 2017.

EARTHQUAKES IN DELAWARE: 59 have hit since 1871

How to protect yourself during an earthquake

According to Ready, a U.S. government campaign used to educate Americans on emergencies and disasters and how to prepare for them, here are some steps that can be followed.

If in a car, pull over, stop and set the parking brake.

If in bed, turn face down and cover your head and neck with a pillow.

If outdoors, stay outdoors but away from buildings.

If inside, stay inside but avoid doorways.

Ready also recommends those to be ready to "Drop, Cover and Hold On," for not only initial quakes, but the aftershocks that may follow.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: After New Jersey earthquake, aftershocks continue to hit region