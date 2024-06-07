Nearly 30,000 Cases of Cookie Dough Recalled for Potential Salmonella

The cookie dough was produced for and sold at Costco, Sam's Club, Panera Bread, and other retailers.

Nearly 30,000 cases of cookie dough have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Rise Baking Company, doing business as South Coast Baking, of Springdale, Arkansas, has voluntarily recalled multiple varieties of cookie dough sold in major retailers across the U.S. The recall was initiated on May 2, 2024, and is ongoing.

The baking company distributed the cookie dough to Costco, Sam’s Club, and other retailers in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Colorado, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, Minnesota, Oklahoma, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey and Georgia.

Cookie Dough Products Affected by Recall

The following products have been recalled:

Costco Chocolate Chunk Frozen Cookie Dough, Net Wt. 33 lb (14.97kg), 1.6 oz dough pucks

Member's Mark Chocolate Chunk, Net Wt. 14.85 lb (6.74kg), 144/1.65 oz dough pucks/case

Panera Chocolate Chipper Cookie , Net Wt. 41.25 lb (18.71kg), 220/3 oz dough pucks/case

Panera Kitchen Sink Cookie, Net Wt. 45 lb (20.41 kg), 120/6 oz dough pucks/case

Panera Oatmeal Raisin with Berries Cookie, Net Wt. 41.25 lb (18.71kg), 220/3 oz cookie dough pucks/case

Rise Baking Jumbo Chocolate Chunk, Net Wt. 37.5 lb (17.01 kg), 240/2.5 oz dough pucks/case

Rise Baking Cowboy Cookie, Net Wt. 18.75 lb (8.5 kg), 300/ 1.0 oz dough pucks/case

Rise Baking Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie, Net Wt. 16.87 lb (7.65 kg), 600/0.45 oz dough puck

We have not yet confirmed whether customers purchased the products directly or if these cookie dough cases were only used for resale purposes. If customers do have these products in their possession, they should not consume them. The affected products should be returned to the place of purchase or discarded.

Salmonella can cause fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea, headache, and nausea. Symptoms typically begin within a week of infection and last 4-7 days. Anyone with concerns should visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) salmonella page for more information.

