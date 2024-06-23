Nearly 2800 outages reported across Miami Valley
Some people are without power across the area on Sunday.
AES Ohio’s outage map is reporting nearly 2,800 outages across the Miami Valley as of 7:36 a.m.
This includes:
Darke- 2,228
Montgomery- 531
The outage in Montgomery County came after a vehicle hit a power pole on Philadelphia Drive and Garvin Road.
Some storms are also moving through the area.
We will continue to update this story.