Nearly 2800 outages reported across Miami Valley

Some people are without power across the area on Sunday.

AES Ohio’s outage map is reporting nearly 2,800 outages across the Miami Valley as of 7:36 a.m.

This includes:

Darke- 2,228

Montgomery- 531

The outage in Montgomery County came after a vehicle hit a power pole on Philadelphia Drive and Garvin Road.

Some storms are also moving through the area.

We will continue to update this story.