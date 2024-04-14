Nearly 270,000 free meals coming this summer to Columbus students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hundreds of thousands of free meals will be distributed to Columbus students under a program funded by a $2.5 million grant.

The program will serve nearly 100,000 breakfasts, 150,000 lunches and 20,000 snacks. They will be distributed at up to 150 sites, part of Ohio’s summer food program that Columbus’ Recreation and Parks Department will run. It’s open to anyone younger than 18.

Columbus City Council recently approved the 2024 program. Joe Brown, food services director with Columbus City Schools, said it has been in place for at least 15 years.

“We’ve seen growth in this program over that time,” Brown said. “We’ve also learned over that time as a district, the meals are healthier than they were back then. We’ve tried to add more fresh fruits and vegetables, we try to do everything we can to make the meals things that appeal to students.”

The meals have to meet USDA requirements, Brown said, and the council’s legislation indicated the meals will be nutritionally balanced.

Last summer, the program served 250,093 meals at 124 separate sites around the city, according to a Columbus City School representative.

