Nearly 25,000 customers were without power in Pierce County Tuesday afternoon.

As of 12:25 p.m., 24,749 customers of the Peninsula Light Company were affected.

By 4 p.m., the power was back on for almost all customers.

The outages were on the Key Peninsula and beyond in areas such as Gig Harbor, University Place, Vaughn, Lakebay and others.

The cause of the outages is not yet known.