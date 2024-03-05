Nearly 230 arrested, 13 human trafficking victims identified in Polk County, sheriff says

Deputies in Polk County said hundreds of people have been arrested after a human trafficking sting.

Officials said “Operations March Sadness 2024″ led to the arrest of 228 people, including 21 who are in the country illegally.

Deputies said the eight-day-long multi-agency undercover investigation was focused on human trafficking.

Investigators said the arrests were from people who “offered to commit prostitution and other suspects who transported prostitutes to the undercover location.”

Officials said 13 victims of human trafficking were identified during the operations.

Deputies said among those arrested were a school teacher, coaches, active military members and other working professionals.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is planning to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to share more details.

