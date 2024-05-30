After nearly 2 years, warrant served for Minnesota man charged in three Grand Forks County felony cases

May 29—GRAND FORKS — Nearly two years after a warrant was issued for his arrest, a Minneapolis man made his initial appearance in three Grand Forks County felony cases Wednesday, May 29.

Tyler Gene Berg, 33, has been in Hennepin County's custody since January, according to the online roster. He is charged with a total of 15 drug- and theft-related felonies in Grand Forks County. His wife, Brooke Reed Edwards, is charged with 16.

Judge Donald Hager told the Herald Berg was approved for veterans court in Hennepin County, but Hager requested he be held in custody while his Grand Forks County cases are open.

Edwards, 30, was apprehended and taken to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center in April, where she's being held on a $30,000 cash or surety bond.

Among Berg's charges are three Class A felonies: unauthorized use of personal identifying info to obtain credit, possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture or deliver and possession of 10 grams or more of fentanyl analog with intent to manufacture or deliver.

The crimes have maximum 20-year sentences.

Berg is charged with four Class B felonies: conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, conspiracy to commit unauthorized use of personal identifying info to obtain more than $1,000 in credit, fentanyl possession with intent and schedule III depressant possession with intent.

The remaining eight charges are Class C felonies: schedule IV depressant possession with intent, marijuana possession with intent, drug paraphernalia possession, schedule III hallucinogenic possession, schedule IV depressant possession, conspiracy to commit forgery between $1,000 and $10,000, theft between $1,000 and $10,000 and conspiracy to commit theft between $1,000 and $10,000.

Edwards is charged with nearly identical crimes, though some of her charges are categorized at lower classes than Berg's.

In the first case, Berg and Edwards are accused of creating Fidelity Investments accounts under someone else's name to deposit three forged checks from Vinyl Taco for a total of $9,570, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. The alleged crime was reported early July; the altered checks were believed to be issued during May and June.

In the second case, Berg and Edwards are accused of selling approximately 1.7 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on July 13, 2022.

In the final case, a search warrant was executed on the couple's residence on July 14, 2022, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Inside the residence, law enforcement allegedly found approximately 127.3 grams of marijuana, 57.7 grams of methamphetamine, 13.8 grams of fentanyl powder, 26 M30 pills, 4.5 grams of ketamine, eight Xanax bars, four clonazepam pills, two amphetamine/dextroamphetamine pills and a bottle of prescription gabapentin pills.

There were hundreds of designer baggies and a scale with methamphetamine residue found inside the residence, the statement said. Controlled buy funds, identified by their serial numbers, were located in Edwards' purse.

Edwards allegedly told law enforcement she and her husband would buy M30 pills for $6 to $8 in Minneapolis, then sell them in Grand Forks for $50 each.

Berg had his initial appearance in all three cases remotely through Zoom, during which the Aug 11, 2022, warrant was officially served. His preliminary hearings and arraignments are scheduled for 9 a.m. July 8.

Edwards' preliminary hearings and arraignments are scheduled for 9 a.m. June 3.