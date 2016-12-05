Nearly 2 Million Pounds Of Poultry Have Been Recalled

Shoppers might want to cast a more discerning eye on certain ready-made chicken products available in stores.

National Steak and Poultry recalled almost 2 million pounds of poultry product that were shipped to food service locations across the country due to “possible undercooking” according to a USDA release that was reissued Sunday.

The USDA had first announced the recall Nov. 23 of this year, which had then included 17,439 pounds of product. According to the statement, the new amount includes an additional 1,976,099 pounds, totaling the new number at nearly 2 million pounds of recalled poultry products. Among the products in question were a Hormel Natural Choice Fully Cooked Roasted Chicken Breast Strip product and full-cooked chicken products from National Steak and Poultry from Owasso, Oklahoma, among others. The release revealed that the products could contain the number “P-6010T” which could be found by the USDA’s inspection mark on the products.

More product was recalled following a complaint made by a customer on Nov. 28 when they claimed that they had received a product that seemed undercooked.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that the undercooked chicken products could contain bacterial pathogens and reissued the recall. No reports of illness or health risks linked to the consumption of the products have yet been confirmed.

The FSIS has urged shoppers to throw away or return products to the store if the meat was marked with dates that range from Aug. 20, 2016, through Nov. 30, 2016. According to the release, the products included 5-pound bags (packed two bags per case) that have been labeled “Hormel Natural Choice 100 Percent Natural No Preservatives Fully Cooked Roasted Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat Natural Smoke Flavor Added.”

Additional products were recalled as well, according to the full report on the FSIS recall page.

Another recent recall included one from Nick’s of Calvert’s for roughly 305 pounds of ready-to-eat meatball products on Nov. 23. The recall was issued because of “misbranding and undeclared allergens,” and specially recalled the 5-pound plastic packages that carried “Nick’s Fully Cooked Italian Style Meatballs,” according to another release issued by the FSIS during that time.

