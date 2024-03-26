Nearly $2 billion up for grabs in Powerball, Mega Millions drawings

A display off of the Major Deegan Expressway shows the Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion dollars in New York City. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth $800 million for the winning ticket of 7, 11, 19, 53, 68 and a Powerball of 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 25 (UPI) -- Dreams of becoming rich overnight drove up ticket sales, as Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots combine this week to a total of nearly $2 billion.

Monday's Powerball drawing is worth $800 million. The jackpot, which has accumulated with no winner for nearly three months, has a cash value exceeding $384 million.

Powerball's winning numbers were drawn just after 11 p.m. EDT on Monday. They are 7, 11, 19, 53, 68 and a Powerball of 23. The PowerPlay is 2x.

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion, with a cash option of $525.8 million.

Joan Hickey bought her lottery tickets this week at a convenience store in Cheshire, Conn., saying she doesn't usually play but does make exceptions for extra large jackpots.

"Only when the money gets higher," Hickey said. "I could buy anything and go anywhere."

Another customer said she would go on a cruise, if she wins.

"Hoping that I win. I certainly need it," said Jackie Hurlburt of Cheshire. "It's astronomical."

While Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot now exceeds $1 billion, at $1.1 billion, it is still only the fifth largest. The largest Mega Millions prize of $1.602 billion went to one winning ticket in Florida last August.

Regardless of who wins, Connecticut Lottery President Gregory Smith has some advice for the winning ticket holder.

"Sign it, do something so that you can't lose it, or somebody can take it from you," Smith said. "Secondly, get some financial assistance because these are large amounts of money that most of us are not used to dealing with."