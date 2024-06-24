Update: Nearly 2,400 acres burned in Little Twist fire, about 10% contained

BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) — In the latest update from officials — sent out on Sunday — the Little Twist fire was most recently estimated to be at a size of about 2,398 acres.

The wildfire originally began as a prescribed burn, but has continued to increase in size and severity. However, the blaze was estimated to be about 10% contained as of Sunday, and officials said they have made some progress with their operations.

PREVIOUSLY: Little Twist Fire near Beaver continues to grow, 10% contained

“Fire personnel were successful in implementing burnout operations on the north and northwest perimeters of the fire yesterday,” Utah Fire Info said on social media Sunday.

An image of the Little Twist fire near Beaver, Utah. Utah Fire Info provided this image in a social media update on June 23, 2024. (Courtesy: Utah Fire Info)

Officials said the weather conditions were favorable, which allowed ground resources to “effectively begin to establish black line down the Little Twist Trail Ridge, where crews had previously constructed indirect handline in preparation for securing that area of the fire.”

However, hot and dry conditions were expected over the fire on Sunday, and officials said there was an increased chance for humidity and higher winds accompanying a chance of precipitation in the afternoon and early evening.

“If conditions permit, crews will continue with firing operations while utilizing aerial resources for reconnaissance and bucket work,” Utah Fire Info said on Sunday.

The area closures are expected to remain in effect, as officials said that will offer safety for both the public and those who are fighting the fire. Officials said 247 personnel have been assigned to the fire as of Sunday.

However, while the area closures were still in effect, officials clarified that some campgrounds would remain open.

“Little Reservoir, Tushar Lakeside and Kents Lake Campgrounds remain open to the public for camping,” officials said.

Smoke was expected to continue to be visible in the coming weeks in surrounding areas, including I-15 and I-70, as well as Hwy-89 and Hwy-20.

