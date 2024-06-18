Nearly 2,000 still without power as morning storms rattle Rochester

Jun. 17—ROCHESTER — Straight-line winds with gusts of more than 60 mph toppled trees and damaged buildings in southeast Minnesota on Monday morning.

Severe storms rumbled through the area at around 6:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2024. The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, issued a severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Dodge County and western Olmsted County as radar indicated high winds and potential for hail.

Large branches and downed trees knocked out power for thousands of Rochester Public Utilities customers. At midday, about 2,000 people were still without power as crews were spread thin responding to widespread reports.

Wind gusts of 61 mph were recorded at the Dodge Center airport and at Mayo Clinic's helicopter pad, according to the National Weather Service.

In Dodge County, although damage was severe for a few individuals, severe damage was not widespread, said Matt Maas, Dodge County Emergency Management Director.

Maas said some people reported seeing cloud rotation, but damage reports so far don't indicate a tornado touched down, Maas said. Most of the damage reported was south of Kasson and in the southern part of Dodge County, Maas added.

Large trees and limbs were reported downed in Elgin, Minnesota as well, the National Weather Service reported.

Alex Ferguson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse, said photos of damage and storm data so far don't indicate tornado damage. Based on information the office had at midday, storm survey damage teams won't be dispatched to the area, he said.

Another round of potential storms late Monday afternoon to evening.

"You could have again those damaging straight-line wins or quarter-size or larger hail," Ferguson said.

People should pay attention to weather information if watches are issued. A severe thunderstorm warning means storms have a potential to produce winds in excess of 50 mph or hail larger than three-quarters of an inch in diameter or both, he said.