Nearly 19 percent of U.S. Gulf oil output shut on Harvey: BSEE

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nearly 19 percent of current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut in due to Harvey, the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Safety Environmental Enforcement said on Monday.

That equates to some 331,370 barrels of oil per day, out of roughly 1.75 million barrels pumped daily from the Gulf.

Meanwhile, 18.12 percent of natural gas production in the region, or 583.39 million cubic feet per day, has been shut in, BSEE added.

BSEE tabulated the data by polling 31 Gulf operators.

(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Andrew Hay)