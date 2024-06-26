Nearly 180 new Florida laws coming July 1, from big HOA changes to giant wine bottles

The 2024 Florida legislative session was a busy one. While many proposed bills were shot down or died in committee and several were vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, there are still nearly 180 new laws going into effect as of July 1.

The new laws include funding for the My Safe Florida Home hurricane hardening program, establishing a similar My Safe Florida Condominium program, the prohibition of wind turbines and erasure of climate change terminology from Florida statutes, tuition and fee waivers for high-school dropouts to pursue diplomas and workforce credentials, restrictions on AI in political ads, a statewide swimming voucher program and the release of grand jury testimony involving the late multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein among many, many others.

Here's a look at some of the new laws that may affect you.

HOAs fees to be reined in; parking, vegetable gardens allowed

Backyard vegetable gardens will be allowed in HOAs under a new Florida law, provided they are not visible from the street, the neighboring property, common areas or golf course.

HB 1203, Homeowners' Association is essentially a Homeowner's Bill of Rights. As of July 1, HOAs will be prohibited from banning common-sense parking, fining residents for leaving garbage cans out on trash day, creating rules for the inside of structures or backyards (like prohibitions against gardens or clotheslines) that can't be seen from the street, neighboring property or common area, and more. The law also mandates more transparency and accessibility on the part of the HOA officers or management companies.

HB 59, a requirement for HOAs to provide copies of all rules and covenants to every member of the association and to every new member going forward also goes into effect on July 1. A bill requiring HOAs to allow members to harden their homes against hurricanes became effective as soon as DeSantis signed it in May.

Local governments can't protect workers from heat

Construction crews brave the sun and heat in Melbourne.

The roughly 2 million people in Florida who regularly work outside in the state's record-setting heat now must rely solely on their company's policies to avoid heat stroke. One of the more controversial bills passed and one that drew national attention, HB 433, Employment Regulations, prevents local governments from creating or enforcing heat exposure requirements for businesses beyond state or federal requirements.

It also prohibits local governments from "maintaining a minimum wage other than a state or federal minimum wage" and prevents them from basing contract decisions on a company's wages or benefits policies.

No sex at massage parlors, strippers must be 21 and older

Chen Massage was temporarily shut down by a court order after an investigation by the El Paso County Attorney's Office revealed the parlor was allegedly providing sexual services to customers.

Under HB 197, Health Care Practitioners and Massage Therapy, any sexual activity is banned within a massage business and the Department of Health will suspend a massage therapist or business license if any employee at the business is arrested on charges related to kidnapping, human trafficking or prostitution.

It also prohibits condoms in the building, specifies how tinted the windows can be, regulates advertising and signage, prohibits anyone sheltering or sleeping on the premises, and adds money to the Department of Health for more personnel.

In another anti-trafficking move (HB 7063: Anti-human Trafficking), as of July 1 all adult entertainers must be 21 years of age or older (up from the current 18) and human trafficking awareness signs must be posted at Florida rest area service plazas, emergency rooms, strip clubs, and massage parlors.

Teens can be scheduled for more, longer hours

The first version of Employment and Curfew of Minors (HB 49) that allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to work more than 40 hours a week and more than eight hours a day without breaks was widely panned by critics as a "child labor" bill, but by the time it got to the governor to be signed, it had been watered down. Under HB 49, 16-and 17-year-olds can't work more than 30 hours a week unless they obtain parental permission (or unless they are home or virtually schooled).

The law also prohibits 16- and 17-year-olds from working more than eight hours if they have school the next day, unless it's a Sunday or a holiday. The law requires a 30-minute break every four hours if the minor has a shift longer than eight hours.

Driving, parking, towing changes

Driving without a license will become a misdemeanor in July.

Currently, Florida Statutes just say that drivers must be licensed and fines can be levied. HB 1589, Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License adds penalties: first conviction is a second-degree misdemeanor, second conviction is a first-degree misdemeanor, and a third or subsequent conviction means a first-degree misdemeanor and 10 days in jail.

Under HB 179, Towing and Storage Practices, counties with maximum towing/storage rates must post them on their websites, towing services must now send lien notices faster and keep unclaimed vehicles for longer, and the law makes it easier to pay for and get your vehicle back.

Pulled into a private parking lot by mistake? HB 271, Parking on Private Property gives you a 15-minute grace period to get out. Parking facilities also must post their rules and rates at the entrance and are prohibited from selling the personal information of customers.

Civilian oversight of law enforcement put under law enforcement oversight

As of 2022, there were 21 "civilian oversight agencies" in cities across Florida, where local citizens investigated complaints against law enforcement officers for excessive and deadly force or a persistent lack of trust between law enforcement and the community.

When HB 601, Civilian Oversight Boards goes into effect, those boards will be eliminated and local governments will be prohibited from using them. Instead, sheriffs and police chiefs will be allowed to create civilian oversight boards but they must include between three and seven members appointed by the sheriff or police chief, including at least one retired law enforcement officer.

You can buy really big bottles of wine

Various sizes of Champagne bottles are displayed in front of a wine shop in Paris on Dec. 21, 2012.

HB 583, Larger Wine Bottles will allow the sale of bottles of wine up to 15 liters, or just under four gallons, at restaurants and retail locations. Currently, Florida wine lovers buying retail are limited to individual glass containers holding no more than 1 gallon.

Kindergarteners to learn about communism; book ban restrictions; school chaplains; Dozier students compensation; arts programs created

SB 1264, History of Communism requires Florida schools to teach "the evils of communism," its history and its "increasing threat" to the country from kindergarten up. The topic was previously already taught in high school courses.

In his ongoing battle against what he calls indoctrination in schools, DeSantis signed HB 1291: Educator Preparation Programs, which says that teacher preparation programs "may not distort significant historical events or include a curriculum or instruction that teaches identity politics, violates s. 1000.05, or is based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political, and economic inequities."

HB 1285, Education prevents Floridians who are not parents or guardians of a "student with access to school district materials" from filing more than one book challenge a month. This comes after Florida led the nation in book challenges during the surge of book bans in schools and libraries in the last couple of years, and amid reports of the majority of book challenges coming from a very small number of people.

HB 931, School Chaplains, authorizes school districts and charter schools to allow volunteer chaplains for support services to students. The Satanic Temple quickly announced that it planned to participate with its After School Satan Clubs, the organization's counter to faith-based school programs. DeSantis has said the group would be blocked, as it is not a religion, although the IRS recognizes The Satanic Temple as a tax-exempt church.

Florida also will pay $20 million to an estimated 400 survivors of beatings and rapes they endured as children at two state-run schools between 1940 and 1975. HB 21, Dozier School for Boys and Okeechobee School Victim Compensation comes seven years after the Florida Legislature formally apologized to survivors of the abuse.

You can shoot bears in self-defense

A Florida black bear was spotted in Cape Coral the morning of June 23, 2024, as Cape Coral police shared on its Facebook page.

Floridians may now stand their ground against bears. Under HB 87, Taking of Bears, residents may kill a bear as long as they reasonably believe they or someone else, including pets, were in danger, they didn't lure the bear or recklessly place themselves in harm's way, and they report the incident and give the corpse to state officials.

Child safety, domestic violence, family planning

In response to the death of Gabby Petito at the hands of her husband Brian Laundrie, SB 1224, Protection of Children and Victims of Crime, empowers Guard ad Litems to protect children and requires law enforcement officers called out for domestic violence incidences to determine if a domestic violence victim is at a higher risk of death or serious injury based on a statewide domestic violence lethality assessment.

Children as old as 17 testifying about child abuse, sexual abuse or neglect will be able to present out-of-court statements under HB 305, Offenses Involving Children. The bill also changes the definition of people designated as sexual predators to include the first offense of sex trafficking of minors.

HB 385, Safe Exchange of Children requires sheriffs to designate at least one parking lot, with a purple light or signage and a camera surveillance system, for parents to safely exchange their child.

Parents may surrender newborn infants at hospitals, fire stations and EMS services up to 30 days after birth, no questions asked, under HB 775, Surrendered Infants. Current law restricts it to one week. Parents also may call 911 to arrange a pickup if they don't have transportation.

The Department of Health must establish a “comprehensive state website” with information about pregnancy and public and private parenting resources such as education, maternal health, prenatal and postnatal services, mentorship programs for fathers, financial assistance and adoption services under HB 415, Pregnancy and Parenting Resources.

HB 461, Pregnant Women Excused from Jury Service, allows a person who has given birth within six months before the reporting date to be excused, from jury duty if requested.

Emergency insulin, HIV screenings, skin cancer screenings

Need insulin but can't get ahold of your doctor to authorize your prescription? Under HB 201, Emergency Insulin Refills, pharmacists may provide emergency insulin refills for diabetes mellitus patients, but not more than three consecutive times per year.

HB 159, HIV Infection Prevention Drugs allows licensed pharmacists to screen adult patients for HIV exposure; provides pharmacist certification to order and distribute PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) which can prevent HIV after a possible exposure.

An estimated 9,880 people in Florida are expected to get new melanomas, the most dangerous of the skin cancers, in 2024, according to the American Cancer Society. HB 241, Skin Cancer Screenings requires the state health insurance plan to provide coverage for annual skin cancer screenings without a deductible, copayment, coinsurance or other cost-sharing requirement for coverage. The plan may not be bundled with any other procedure or service.

New holidays, commemorations

Two new commemorations were added to the official state schedule, including:

HB 357, Veterans Appreciation Month: Changes "Veterans Week" to “Veterans Appreciation Month,” which will be in November.

HB 591, Hot Car Death Prevention Month: Designates April as “Hot Car Death Prevention Month” in honor of 10-month-old Ariya Paige, who died last year after being left in a hot car for five hours.

Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida, contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: New Florida laws coming July 1 affecting HOAs, bears, book bans, teens