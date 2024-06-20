Nearly $150M earmarked for hangar to house Whiting Field's new helicopter fleet

Should their Senate companions and President Joe Biden go along with a recommendation of the U.S. House, a $98.5 million appropriation will provide NAS Whiting Field the funds it needs to build a state of the art hangar in which to house its still arriving fleet of TH-73 "Alpha Thrasher" helicopters.

The new building is being called an Advanced Helicopter Training System Hangar.

The $98.5 million will be used to supplement $50 million in federal dollars received last year, according to base Community Liaison Randy Roy, and the total funding will cover the entire cost of construction of the 183,330-square-foot structure.

"This will give us a more functional building for storage of the new copter," Roy said. "This will be more of a one-stop shop to combine storage, maintenance and operations."

The hangar will come complete with a flight operations center and a second floor sky deck to conduct weather assessment. Roy said it is envisioned that training pilots representing two squadrons will be able to come to the hangar, get their equipment checked out, attend a briefing and begin training.

The first TH-73 Alpha Thrasher helicopter arrived at Whiting Field in early August 2021 and since that time the base has been receiving two or three of the Leonardo-built aircraft a month, Roy said. There are presently 88 being used to train Navy, Coast Guard and Marine pilots and it is expected the 133-aircraft total inventory will have arrived by the end of this year.

At present the TH-73 A helicopters are being housed within a temporary hangar. According to U.S. Navy paperwork, the contract for the temporary building expired in 2023.

With the arrival of the last of the Alpha Thrasher rotary-wing aircraft, the Navy will begin phasing out the aging 113 TH-576 that Whiting Field had relied upon for years to train pilots. Whiting Field is home to the largest air wing in the U.S. Navy and produces 100% of all Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard helicopter pilots.

The $148.5 million total appropriation will also cover the cost of demolishing base "legacy" buildings, one built in 1969 and another in 1971, Roy said. Construction has already begun to reconfigure parking areas and make room for the new hangar.

Florida First District Congressman Matt Gaetz has taken credit for securing the FY 2025 appropriation as a member of the House Armed Services Committee. It was one of several Northwest Florida military funding requests that passed the House Friday as a expenditure authorized by the overarching National Defense Authorization Act

"I successfully secured $240 million in funding, $191 million of which is specifically for military construction, the largest amount secured by any member," Gaetz said in a news release.

The first appropriation, however, was provided in FY 2024 after former Naval Operations Chief by MM Gilday wrote to Armed Services Committee Chair Jack Reed requesting its inclusion on a list of several "unfunded contributors to naval power."

The House has also set aside $16.5 million for the construction a "hurricane restoration school dorm" at Naval Air Station Pensacola to house and provide protection to students during severe storms.

Additionally, according to the Gaetz news release, the congressman added a provision to the NDAA directing the Secretary of the Navy to implement a plan for repair or replacement of Hanger B3260 on NAS Pensacola.

Hurricane Sally, which in 2019 decimated NAS Pensacola and did an estimated $500 million worth of damage, forced the Navy to condemn of its three base hangars, the one known as B3260. Local leaders and a Northwest Florida Defense Coalition created last year have been advocating for federal funding to repair the hangar.

The other two base hangars are not structurally sound either, and netting has been installed in the ceiling so that pieces of concrete don't fall and damage aircraft or injure personnel, according to information provided by NAS Pensacola.

Base leadership has gone to the Defense Coalition seeking its help in lobbying Congress for $20 million it needs to begin repairing Hangar B3260 so that it can be utilized during the time it takes to construct a new, consolidated, hangar.

Gaetz has also taken credit for adding wording to the NDAA bill that would require the Secretary of the Navy to implement a plan for repair or replacement of the hangar that houses the Blue Angels, which is one of those in which netting has been put into the ceiling.

The Navy is undertaking $6.4 million in repairs of the current Blue Angels' hangar, the Pensacola News Journal has reported, citing a Navy spokesman.

