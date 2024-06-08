Nearly $130K Florida jackpot won at Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Fantasy 5 player won a big prize from a ticket they bought from Publix.

The Florida Lottery said someone won a prize of $129,982.38 in the evening Fantasy 5 drawing.

The winning numbers were 7,13,16,17, and 28.

According to the lottery, the ticket was purchased at the Publix at 3830 S. Highway A1A in Melbourne Beach.

Per Florida Lottery rules, the prize must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.

For prizes between $600 and $1 million, players simply have to report to any Florida Lottery District Office.

