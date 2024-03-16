Nearly 10K tickets sold for Irish on Ionia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — By 6:30 a.m. on the day of West Michigan’s largest St. Patty’s Day street party, ticket sales had already hit 9,800, according to organizers.

Set up started Friday evening for the 11th annual Irish on Ionia festival, presented by Hopcat restaurant and its parent company, Barfly.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and shuts down Ionia Avenue SW from Fulton Street W to Oakes Street SW and Weston Street SW from Commerce Avenue SW to Ionia Avenue SW.

Roads in downtown GR to close ahead of Irish on Ionia

You can still buy day-of tickets at the two Ionia Avenue entrances on Fulton Street to the north and Oakes Street to the south. It’s $30 for general admission at the door, $65 for VIP tickets and $15 for “after dark” entry from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The VIP tickets get you a beer stein, fancy drinking gloves, a beanie and fast pass re-entry.

You can leave and re-enter with general admission tickets as well.

Each entrance is equipped with metal detectors and bag checks. You’re allowed to bring a small bag only, no backpacks.

Check out these west Michigan events this weekend

The street party features Irish-inspired food, drink, street performers, and live music from local and Michigan-based bands.

“It’s really all about the ‘roam’ if you will,” Todd Ernst, event organizer, said. “There are the two different stages, proper Irish bands playing all day (and) electronic music DJs playing all day.”

New this year, the event is cashless, and there’s no tipping allowed.

“In years past, there’s been some gratuity at the drink tickets,” Michelle Ary, brand manager at Barfly, said. “But we’re choosing to do gratuity-free this year because we’re excited to offer 25 dollars an hour for all of our workers. We had over 300 people apply to be a part of this festival. They were really excited and passionate.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.