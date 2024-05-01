Nearly 100-year-old Laveen farmhouse, slated for reuse as a restaurant, destroyed in fire

A nearly 100-year-old farmhouse in Laveen that was planned to be a centerpiece of a new retail development was destroyed April 30 in a fire.

The building, called Hudson Farm, located near 59th Avenue and Dobbins Road, dates back to about 1926, according to Phoenix records. It was deemed eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places but was not listed on the register.

“The layout of buildings and structures around a central work yard and the associated farmland has survived virtually unchanged since the early 1950s,” representatives from the Arizona Department of Transportation wrote in a report when researching historic properties near the Loop 202 South Maintain Freeway.

The Hudson Farm was planned to be a central part of a new shopping center planned by Phoenix-based Vestar, called Laveen Towne Center.

“Vestar is saddened to learn that a fire has broken out and destroyed the Hudson farmhouse,” Kean Thomas, director of finance for Vestar, said in an email. “The building has not been occupied for many years and had permanent fencing around it to preserve and secure it prior to Vestar beginning work on the project.”

Vestar, the developer of Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace, was planning to reuse the building as a restaurant, adjacent to an outdoor gathering area. Laveen Towne Center is going to be a 40-acre retail development, part of a larger, 90-acre project that will include housing.

Thomas said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Laveen farmhouse, planned to become restaurant, destroyed in fire