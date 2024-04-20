Nearly 100 Chihuahua mixes in shelters, foster care after Socorro County rescue

Apr. 19—They're calling it "the Chi-pocalypse."

Several New Mexico animal shelters and foster networks are scrambling to care for 98 Chihuahua mixes rescued Thursday from an unkempt property in Veguita, a rural community about halfway between Los Lunas and Socorro.

The dogs, which range from newborn to geriatric, are mostly fairly healthy, though many have overgrown toenails and rotting teeth, animal welfare workers said. None of the animals were spayed or neutered, and all the females rescued were either pregnant or had puppies, including some elderly dogs, said Julie King, intake coordinator for Lap Dog Rescue of New Mexico, and Chelsea Worley, director of operations for East Mountain Companion Animal Project.

"There's 13-year-olds who are pregnant, which is just insane," King said.

The situation that led to the rescue operation is unclear, though Worley and King said it involved a voluntary surrender, not a forced seizure. But the discovery has prompted a marshaling of forces through much of the northern half of the state at a time when many shelters and rescues already are at capacity.

Joey Long, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department, confirmed Friday the department's Adult Protective Services is involved and is working with both the client and Socorro County Animal Control. Long could not provide more details on the case.

Socorro County officials did not respond to requests for comments.

Between the condition of the yard and house and the residents' reluctance to surrender some of their animals — including dogs, birds and a matted guinea pig — Worley said it was her impression there were elements of a "hoarding-type behavior."

"I think it probably started out as a breeding operation that sort of got out of control," said Worley, who has been involved with several similar rescues.

King said she's been told by authorities handling the case the property was a dog mill of sorts.

"[One official] said they were breeding them, trying to sell them," King said "They had no idea how to sell them, so they weren't selling, so they just kept inbreeding. ... A lot of the dogs are inbred."

King said she originally got involved after learning about the Chihuahua mixes from a caseworker who initially thought more than 60 dogs were living on the property.

King said she reached out to the shelter in Socorro, which didn't have space for the animals. After a Socorro County animal control officer confirmed there were "at least" 60 dogs on site, King reached out to Worley.

After taking a day to round up foster homes, transporters and volunteers, Worley went to the property Thursday to help round up the dogs — who ended up numbering well over 100.

"When we arrived ... it looks like a property that should be condemned," Worley said. "It basically looks like a junkyard."

The house was in poor condition as well, Worley said.

"The floors were collapsing," she said. "The trash, there was just piles and piles everywhere."

Most of the male dogs were outside, while in one locked room of the house, rescue crews found 20 pregnant females.

The three adults living on the property were initially cooperative with surrendering some of the dogs, Worley said, but at some point started taking certain dogs away.

"I do think that they were hiding animals on the property," Worley said. "Because we could hear them in sheds and stuff and [the residents] would not give us access to those sheds."

The dogs

Animal Humane of New Mexico took about a third of the 98 dogs surrendered, while Worley's group — which is strictly a foster network without a central shelter — initially took in 61. Of those, 11 went to Española Humane and three others went to Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center. Lap Dog Rescue foster families have taken in seven, King said, while the rest went to foster families in the Edgewood area, where Worley said they can have ready access to the Western Trails Veterinary Hospital.

Worley said most of the dogs were in better physical condition than might have expected.

"Of the 98 that we saw on the property, there were two that needed immediate medical care just because of such severe skin conditions," Worley said.

Chihuahuas are known for persistent dental problems, and Worley said she expects all the dogs rescued will need dental work.

Many of the dogs had overgrown nails.

"A lot of them have very, very long toenails that are curling back and growing into the bottom of the foot," said Mattie Allen, a spokeswoman for Española Humane.

Many of the dogs are friendly, which was also surprising considering the state of the property, Allen said.

What's needed?

For now, the 98 rescued dogs need shelter, food and medical attention, including dental care and surgeries to spay or neuter them.

Worley said her network needs donations to help pay for the veterinarian bills, especially for the pregnant females. The dogs will be spayed or neutered, and the puppies will be put up for adoption when they're old enough.

The three Chihuahua mixes at the Bernalillo County shelter will be available for adoption after being cleared by the veterinarian team, said Christina Waldrop, the shelter's program facilitator for placement and rescue. The trio of male dogs — named Alvin, Simon and Theodore by shelter staff — are of a healthy weight and fairly clean, Waldrop said. Animal Humane of New Mexico is also raising funds to support care of the Chihuahua mixes.

Española Humane is housing 10 of the rescues at its shelter, Allen said, with the 11th — a "very pregnant mom" — fostering at Allen's own home. Monday, the shelter plans to start dental work on those dogs. They'll also be spayed or neutered, get tick medication and vaccinations, and undergo heartworm testing.

The dogs are already available for "pre-adoption" with a $75 fee, which Allen said is mainly to cover dental costs.

Allen said the shelter also hopes community members will consider adopting the animals.

"We are 100% full at the shelter," she said. "Even if people don't want to adopt a Chihuahua right now, it'd be super helpful any wanted to come adopt another animal ... to help us open up any space in the kennels."