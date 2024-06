Nearly 1,100 outages reported in Darke County

Some people are without power in Darke County early Friday morning.

AES is reporting that 1,082 customers are without power in Darke County as of 2:51 a.m., according to its outage map.

The number was as high as 1,983 just after 2:30 a.m.

The bulk of the outages appear to be north of Greenville.

We will follow this story and provide updates.