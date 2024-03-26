Nearing open, Pallet shelter community at Christ Lutheran Church aims to provide solid foundation

Mar. 25—A light snow fell over the crowd of dozens who gathered at midday Monday for the grand opening of a new shelter community at Christ Lutheran Church.

"Welcome to spring in Santa Fe," said longtime Christ Lutheran parishioner Allyson Faehl. She then asked members of the crowd to imagine what it would be like to be sleeping on the streets in that kind of weather.

That's what the church is trying to prevent with its new Pallet shelter village, a pilot program launched through a partnership with the city of Santa Fe and The Life Link to help get some members of the city's homeless community into transitional housing and on the path to a more stable future.

The city purchased 25 Pallet shelters and allocated $1 million in federal coronavirus pandemic relief funds for a "safe outdoor space" transitional housing program last year. Christ Lutheran, home to 10 of the units, was the sole host site selected after the city issued a request for proposals for organizations to develop shelter communities on their property in conjunction with a nonprofit to provide wraparound services.

The church has been working toward the grand opening for more than a year, the Rev. Joene Herr said, starting when she and Faehl saw a Pallet shelter demonstration in December 2022 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

Despite some "hiccups" in the process, the actual construction of the shelter community came together quickly. The City Council approved the site proposal in mid-December, and installation of the Pallet shelters began two weeks ago.

"The crew is beyond amazing," said project manager Justin Newcomb of Pluma Construction, who praised both his team and the congregation for their hard work.

The shelters aren't yet move-in ready yet, Herr said. The congregation is waiting for approval of its new electric meter and coyote fencing, and a gate still needs to be constructed around part of the village.

Newcomb estimated the remaining work will take about two more weeks.

Herr became emotional when describing how supportive her congregation of about 40 has been of the project. Some congregants who are homebound have been brought to the site just so they could see it take shape, she said.

The crowd cheered when Herr said the church, which plans to create a 501(c)3 nonprofit for the Pallet village and its food pantry, is committed to keeping the units for as long as there is a need, even though the initial proposal is for a one-year pilot.

Services — including 24/7 security, with an extra shelter designated for a security guard — will be provided by The Life Link, which also will be responsible for selecting the people who live in the units. The goal is for an individual or couple to stay in a unit for six months or less while they search for a more permanent place to live.

Communal bathrooms will be constructed at the site, and people will be able to shower and do laundry inside the church after it upgrades its facilities to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The pilot program also includes a formal evaluator who will be responsible for assessing whether it is effectively achieving its goals.

Mayor Alan Webber praised the church for its dedication to the project and encouraged others to follow suit.

"We have more Pallet shelters if anybody wants them," Webber said, generating applause at the grand opening. "We'll work with you. The first one is the hardest, but it gets easier after that."

The first 13 residents who will live in the shelter village at Christ Lutheran already have been selected by The Life Link and will have staggered move-in dates, Herr said. The future residents range in age from their mid-20s to their 70s and include one veteran, three couples and five dogs.

Francesco Amedeo is scheduled to move into one of the shelters in early April.

"It seems really nice," he said of the Pallet community, which he saw for the first time Monday.

Amedeo, who has lived in Santa Fe since 2008, has a Section 8 housing voucher from the city but said he lost his last apartment when his landlord declined to renew his lease. He's been staying overnight at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place while looking for housing that will accept his voucher. He said the task has been "almost a full-time job" due to the long waiting lists for subsidized housing in Santa Fe.

He found a place that will accept him in April, he said, adding he's looking forward to staying in a Pallet shelter while he waits.

"I think it's going to allow me to be a lot more reliable, especially for work," he said.

A chef by trade, Amedeo said his goal is to get an entry-level management job at a restaurant. He's currently interviewing for a position at a local fast-food franchise.

Christ Lutheran received support from Project Moxie, the Anchorum Health Foundation, the S3 Santa Fe Housing Initiative and the Lived Experience Advisory Board, which provided input on how the space should look.

"I think it looks great," said advisory board member Reid Fossey, who described the village as "a big win for the community."