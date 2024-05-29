Nearby residents warned of possible evacuation after Bear Fire burns 131 acres near Benson

Crews battled the Bear Fire on Tuesday in southeastern Arizona as it burned 131 acres, prompting a pre-evacuation status for nearby communities.

The fire was first reported around 3:45 p.m., burning grass and brush about 18 miles east of Benson and 21 miles south of Dragoon in wilderness near Mt. Glenn, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The fire was agitated by strong winds that calmed into the evening before the National Weather Service expected another windy day on Wednesday.

Ground crews worked alongside three air tankers that delivered water or fire retardant to the scene, officials said.

The state forestry said forward progress had been made Tuesday evening.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said anyone specifically near a 5-mile radius of Diamondback and Bear Roads in Dragoon were under a "SET" pre-evacuation order.

