Near record passenger count for RSW in Fort Myers in May

Even out of season airport passenger traffic remained strong at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in May.

A total of 843,270 passengers traveled through the Fort Myer airport, which makes it the second-best May reported in the 41-year history of RSW. The total represents an increase of 11% compared to May 2023.

Did you lose something?: False teeth? In 2023, RSW's Lost & Found Office collected 3,600 items at the airport

More good news: Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 21%.

May of 2021 was the busiest month in airport history with 946,366 passengers.

Photo of the Southwest Florida International Airport entrance sign

By the numbers: Commercial carrier totals for May at RSW

Delta:192,204 passengers

Southwest (150,279)

American (146,034)

United (133,218)

JetBlue (71,519).

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: RSW airport in Fort Myers handles nearly one million passenger in May