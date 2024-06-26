Near record passenger count for RSW in Fort Myers in May

Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press
·1 min read

Even out of season airport passenger traffic remained strong at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in May.

A total of 843,270 passengers traveled through the Fort Myer airport, which makes it the second-best May reported in the 41-year history of RSW. The total represents an increase of 11% compared to May 2023.

Did you lose something?: False teeth? In 2023, RSW's Lost & Found Office collected 3,600 items at the airport

More good news: Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 21%.

May of 2021 was the busiest month in airport history with 946,366 passengers.

Photo of the Southwest Florida International Airport entrance sign
Photo of the Southwest Florida International Airport entrance sign

By the numbers: Commercial carrier totals for May at RSW

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: RSW airport in Fort Myers handles nearly one million passenger in May