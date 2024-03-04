Near-record highs to start the week

Break out the shorts! Near-record warmth to start the week with plenty of sunshine on Monday and high temperatures pushing into the low to mid 70s. The record high for today is 74 degrees set in 1992.

We’ll squeak into the lower 70s again on Tuesday. Scattered showers will develop in spots late Tuesday with rain for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Cooler air will arrive with the wet weather, but highs will still be above average in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

